Railway sector officially sells Tet 2026 tickets from September 20 to March 8

The railway industry’s Lunar New Year 2026 peak operations are set for February 3 to March 8, corresponding to the 16th day of the 12th lunar month of 2025 to the 20th day of the 1st lunar month of 2026.

To meet the increased travel demand of the people during the 2026 Lunar New Year holiday, during the peak period, the railway sector will organize 55 trains with a total of over 800 carriages per day.

During the 2026 Lunar New Year travel period, the railway sector will provide approximately 330,000 seats for passengers traveling the entire journey.

From September 15 to September 19, 2025, tickets have only been sold to group passengers, including units of the People's Armed Forces, universities, colleges, industrial parks, export processing zones, social organizations, businesses, companies and units within the railway industry.

From 8 a.m. on September 20, 2025, tickets will be available for public sale through all railway ticket sales channels, including the websites: www.dsvn.vn; vetau.com.vn, vetauonline.vn; giare.vetau.vn.

Passengers may purchase tickets at railway stations, authorized ticket offices and agencies, via e-wallets and applications such as Momo, VNPay, ZaloPay, ViettelPay, Smart Banking and mobile ticketing apps, or through the Saigon Station hotline 1900 1520 and Hanoi Station hotline 1900 0109.

Each passenger may reserve and purchase no more than ten tickets for the outbound journey and 10 tickets for the return journey.

The railway industry sells supplementary seats for children aged 6 to under 10.

