Railway sector adds 13,500 train tickets for Tet holiday

The railway sector has added 13,500 train tickets for passengers traveling from Ho Chi Minh City to Hanoi and vice versa amid a sudden increase in travel demand in the coming Tet holiday.

Saigon Railway Station adds 13,500 two-way train tickets from Ho Chi Minh City to Hanoi serving Tet holiday. (Photo: Quoc Hung)

As of January 19 morning, General Director of Saigon Railway Transport Joint Stock Company Thai Van Truyen said that amid the sudden increase in the number of booked train tickets during the Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday, the company increased six more trains traveling from Ho Chi Minh City to Hanoi, Vinh and Phan Thiet with more than 7,000 seats.

Up to now, Saigon Railway Transport Joint Stock Company has sold out more than 207,000 tickets after more than two months of sale. Currently, pre-Tet tickets are still available on all routes.

Besides, the number of train tickets for departing from Saigon Railway Station on peak time falling from February 2 to February 7 (from the 23rd day to the 28th day of the last month of the lunar calendar) has limited availability.

The representative of Vietnam Railways Corporation recommended that passengers should buy tickets through the railway industry's website, buy directly at ticket booths at railway stations and ticket agents of Vietnam Railways Compnay or buy tickets via electronic applications and so on.

By Quoc Hung-Translated by Huyen Huong