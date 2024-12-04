Railway sector adds 11 trains for Tet holidays

In order to serve people’s travel demand during the Tet holidays of 2025, the railway sector has added 11 trains.

Passengers show tickets before getting on a train. (Photo: SGGP/Hoang Hung)

Railway Transport Corporation said that over 137,000 tickets have been sold after more than two months, including 58 percent of tickets being purchased online.

Compared to the 63 days of tickets on sale for Tet holidays 2024, the number of tickets sold this year is 123 percent, and revenue is 124 percent of last year's figures.

Owing to the high travel demand of people during this year's Tet holidays, the railway sector added 11 trains, providing an additional 5,000 seats on the routes from Ho Chi Minh City to Quang Ngai and the capital city of Hanoi, and vice versa.

Tickets are available through various channels, including websites www.dsvn.vn, www.vetau.com.vn, www.vetauonline.vn; e-wallet apps; mobile ticket apps, railway stations, ticket offices and agents of Vietnam Railways.

The railway sector's staff will check tickets and passengers' ID at station entrances and train doors.

By Hai Ngoc - Translated by Huyen Huong