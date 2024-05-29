National

Rach Mieu Bridge to impose traffic restriction to 3-axle trucks from June 10

The local authorities of Tien Giang Province, Ben Tre Province and Rach Mieu Bridge BOT Co. Ltd. agreed on traffic restriction solutions to address congestion on the bridge.

The traffic police of Ben Tre Province and Tien Giang Province are regulating traffic flows to address congestion on the Rach Mieu Bridge


This is an effort to alleviate traffic congestion and ensure the structural integrity of the Rach Mieu Bridge.

Effective as of June 10, 2024, three-axle trucks (vehicles with three sets of tires) or larger will be prohibited from crossing the bridge during the following periods:

From Tien Giang Province to Ben Tre Province: 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m

From Ben Tre Province to Tien Giang Province: 3:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m

Rach Mieu Bridge BOT Co. Ltd. is installing corresponding traffic signs to regulate traffic flows at locations approved by the Traffic Safety Committees of both Tien Giang Province and Ben Tre Province.

Meanwhile, the functional agencies are hanging posters to propagandize this important news at toll booths and disseminating information to the public, businesses, and vehicle owners through various channels.

The Rach Mieu Bridge with a total length of 8,331m, comprises a 504-meter cable-stayed bridge, a 2,374-meter approach bridge, and a 5,372-meter road and intersection.

The bridge, constructed with an investment of VND1.4 trillion (US$55 million), currently experiences an average daily traffic volume of 20,000 vehicles, which surges to 25,000 vehicles during holidays and festivals, exceeding the design capacity by three times.

By Ngoc Phuc – Translated by Thanh Tam

