Rach Dia Bridge officially opens to public

Vice Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee Bui Xuan Cuong on November 28 attended the ribbon-cutting ceremony of the Rach Dia Bridge on Le Van Luong Street connecting Nha Be and District 7.

At the ribbon-cutting ceremony of Rach Dia Bridge (Photo: SGGP)

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Director of the city's Transportation Works Construction Investment Project Management Board, Luong Minh Phuc said that the Rach Dia Bridge construction project has a total investment of around VND500 billion (US$19.7 million). The new one replaces the old Rach Dia Bridge. The newly built bridge contributes to the improvement of the transportation infrastructure, enhances connectivity, and promotes economic and social development in the southern area of the city.

Vice Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee Bui Xuan Cuong attends the ribbon-cutting ceremony of Rach Dia Bridge on Le Van Luong Street. (Photo: SGGP)

According to the Director of the Transportation Works Construction Investment Project Management Board of HCMC, the Rach Dia Bridge project was approved by the HCMC People’s Committee in 2001. The project’s adjustment was passed in September 2017. The bridge is 318 meters long and 10.5 meters wide.

The approach roads have a total length of 233 meters and a width of 14-27 meters. The project also includes the construction of a drainage system, the planting of trees along the sidewalks, and the installation of lighting systems in accordance with standard specifications for the construction of roads and bridges.

The opening of Rach Dia Bridge will help alleviate traffic problems and create conditions for traffic organization to serve the ongoing construction of Nguyen Van Linh-Nguyen Huu Tho intersection tunnel.

By Quoc Hung – Translated by Kim Khanh

