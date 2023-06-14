Quang Tri tightens fishing vessel monitoring to fight IUU fishing

The central province of Quang Tri has concentrated on enhancing control of vessels that enter/leave fishing ports, as part of the efforts to wipe out illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing.

Quang Tri has nearly 2,300 fishing boats, including 460 with a length of 6 metres and above. As of June 13, 441 vessels have been licenced for fishing.

As many as 442 ships have been marked following legal regulations, while 184 vessels were connected to the vessel monitoring system (VMS).

All the fishing vessels with a length of 15 metres or more are required to dock at the Cua Viet and Cua Tung – which are the designated fishing ports in Quang Tri, for implementing procedures related to the fight against IUU fishing. A total of 594 vessels traversing via the ports have been strictly examined.

In addition, 100% of the fishing vessels entering and exiting creeks at sea border stations have been also inspected.

The locality has also implemented an information and communication campaign to ensure transparency in IUU fishing combat efforts. It has provided diverse forms of popularization and training for fishermen and related organizations on anti-IUU regulations.

According to the provincial steering committee for IUU fishing prevention, authorised units will strengthen supervision via the VMS to prevent fishing vessels from engaging in violations in offshore areas, especially in foreign waters.