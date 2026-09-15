Quang Tri, Hue City step up flood recovery efforts

Water levels in rivers in Quang Tri Province and northern Hue City gradually receded on the afternoon of September 14, but many roads and residential areas remained flooded and cut off.

The second barge is moved from its position trapped between the My Chanh railway and road bridges. (Photo: SGGP)

In Quang Tri, residents and local authorities in the La Lay, A Doi, Dakrong, Truong Son, Lia, Huong Phung, and Kim Ngan communes were working to address the aftermath of the floods as floodwaters receded. Landslides along roads were being cleared, while schools were cleaned of mud and debris in preparation for students to return.

Director of the Quang Tri Department of Education and Training, Le Thi Huong, said thousands of students in 14 mountainous communes, including Lia, Thuong Trach, Bac Trach, Trieu Binh, Phong Nha, Ba Long, and Minh Hoa, remained off school to avoid the impacts of the floods.

On September 14, military and police forces arrived in affected localities to coordinate with local authorities, teachers, and parents in cleaning up classrooms and school grounds, creating conditions for students to return to school as soon as possible.

Lieutenant General Ha Tho Binh, Commander of Military Region 4, inspects the site of the My Chanh railway bridge. (Photo: SGGP)

In Hue City, military, border guard, and police forces assisted households in A Latoi 1 and A Latoi 4 communes in repairing homes damaged by the floods, helping residents stabilize their lives as soon as possible.

In A Luoi 1 Commune alone, the local Military Command mobilized more than 30 officers and soldiers to work with residents to clear landslide debris from the road linking the commune center to Par Ay Village.

Regarding an incident in which three barges were swept downstream by floodwaters on the Thac Ma River and crashed into the My Chanh railway bridge before becoming trapped beneath the railway and road bridges, authorities on the afternoon of September 14 removed the largest barge from the site.

The two My Chanh bridges are located close to each other in Nam Hai Lang Commune, Quang Tri Province. Only one smaller barge remains at the site. It is currently lying on its side, with a large amount of equipment trapped beneath it on the riverbed.

Also on September 14, Vice Chairman of the Quang Tri Provincial People’s Committee, Le Van Bao, chaired a meeting with relevant departments, agencies, and units to agree on a plan to address the incident.

Under the selected plan, a contractor will be hired to salvage the barge. Water will first be pumped out of its compartments, after which four floating pontoons, combined with a cable system, will be used to pull the barge out of its trapped position.

In the Mekong Delta, prolonged heavy rain combined with high tides caused several embankments in Thanh Hoa and Thanh Phuoc communes of Tay Ninh Province to collapse, flooding dozens of hectares of autumn-winter rice that was nearing harvest.

About 35 hectares are currently flooded in Thanh Hoa and Thanh Phuoc communes, Tay Ninh Province. (Photo: SGGP)

The Tay Ninh Provincial Military Command mobilized forces from Battalion 1 of Regiment 738, in coordination with local militia units, to urgently reach the affected areas. The forces were divided into teams to help farmers harvest, collect, and transport rice to higher ground.

The National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting said the tropical depression dissipated after making landfall in Quang Tri Province. However, its circulation generated large cloud formations over the North Central Coast, which were moving northward.

Soldiers help local residents harvest rice and transport it to higher ground. (Photo: SGGP)

On September 15, heavy to extremely heavy rain is forecast for the southern Red River Delta, the southern part of Phu Tho Province, and areas from Thanh Hoa to Nghe An, with rainfall generally ranging from 150 to 300mm and locally exceeding 450mm.

In the Southern region, rainfall is expected to gradually decrease on September 15 and 16. From September 17, the region is forecast to enter a new widespread spell of rain.

By staff writers—Translated by Kim Khanh