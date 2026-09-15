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Vietnam to send 22 young people to attend SSEAYP friendship program

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The Central Committee of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union announced that it will send a Vietnamese delegation of 22 young people to participate in the 50th Ship for Southeast Asian and Japanese Youth Program (SSEAYP) 2027.

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22 Vietnamese youths to join the 2027 Ship for Southeast Asian and Japanese Youth Program (SSEAYP)

The voyage will run from January 3 to February 5, 2027, making port calls across four nations: Japan, the Philippines, Malaysia, and Cambodia.

The 2027 edition marks the 50th anniversary of SSEAYP, a flagship international youth exchange initiative in the region, and celebrates 30 years of Vietnam's participation in the program.

Under the theme "Ho Do Vietnam," the national delegation aims to showcase Vietnamese culture, people, and the aspirations of the country's young generation to international peers.

The itinerary includes courtesy calls with high-level leaders of host countries, exchange activities with local organizations and youth, and in-depth discussions based on the Implementation Plan for the "Vision Statement on ASEAN-Japan Friendship and Cooperation: Trusted Partners," adopted at the 50th Year of ASEAN-Japan Friendship and Cooperation Summit in 2023. Strategic discussion topics focus on regional issues, including sustainable tourism, quality education, economic resilience, global environment and climate change, disaster risk reduction and recovery, healthcare, digital society and AI, as well as social welfare and inclusion.

The Vietnamese delegation is actively preparing for its National Presentation night—a key cultural highlight officially launching the team—scheduled for late December 2026.

By Bich Quyen—Translated by Kim Khanh

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50th Ship for Southeast Asian and Japanese Youth Program (SSEAYP) National Presentation SSEAYP friendship program Vietnamese delegation young people

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