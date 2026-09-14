Major Vietnamese airports recognized for standout regional connectivity growth

Three flagship airports operated by the Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV), including Tan Son Nhat, Noi Bai, and Da Nang, have been highlighted for exceptional improvements in air connectivity within their respective operational categories.

Tan Son Nhat International Airport

The findings were published on September 7 in the 2025 Air Connectivity Index report by Airports Council International Asia-Pacific and Middle East (ACI APAC & MID).

The Air Connectivity Index is a passenger-centric analytical framework that measures an airport’s connectivity by evaluating the scale and frequency of its route network alongside the economic significance of its destinations.

Overall air connectivity in the Asia-Pacific region rose by 10 percent in 2025. Combined connectivity across Asia-Pacific and the Middle East expanded by 11 percent, with the Middle East leading regional growth with a 21 percent surge.

Out of 315 airports evaluated, 74 percent posted connectivity gains in 2025. Major hubs continued to drive the regional expansion, with 83 to 97 percent of large hub airports registering growth, buoyed by expanding airline route networks and sustained international travel demand.

Notably, the 10 percent increase recorded across the Asia-Pacific region in 2025 marks a slowdown from the 14 percent surge seen in 2024. According to ACI APAC & MID, this moderation reflects a shift from aggressive post-pandemic recovery toward a more sustainable long-term growth trajectory.

Within their respective passenger tiers, Hanoi’s Noi Bai International Airport and Ho Chi Minh City’s Tan Son Nhat International Airport were named among the top performers for connectivity improvements in the 25–40 million annual passenger category. Meanwhile, Da Nang International Airport earned top honors in the 5–15 million passenger segment.

Long Thanh International Airport

The simultaneous recognition of all three gateways underscores the growing prominence of Vietnam's aviation infrastructure within regional and global networks.

As the country’s primary airport operator, ACV is focusing on upgrading infrastructure, improving service quality, and optimizing operational efficiency across its network, alongside executing mega-projects to accommodate surging market demand.

By late 2026, ACV expects to bring Long Thanh International Airport online—a flagship development set to significantly expand capacity and elevate Vietnam’s standing as a major aviation hub in the Asia-Pacific region and beyond.

By Le Xuan—Translated by Kim Khanh