Quang Ninh strives to become northern region’s marine aquaculture hub

The northeastern province of Quang Ninh aims to become a fisheries hub in the northern region by 2030.

A shrimp farm in the coastal province of Quang Ninh. (Photo: VNA)

The province has the advantages of developing marine aquaculture, including a 250 km long coastline, over 40,000 ha of tidal flats, nearly 19,000 ha of mangrove forests, 20,000 ha of strait and bay surface, fishing grounds covering over 6,100 sq. km, and three marine protected areas.

Quang Ninh is also home to many valuable aquatic species. It has designated 45,000 ha of coastal waters for aquaculture development and is the first locality in Vietnam to pilot a model that assigns specific marine areas to organizations and individuals for aquaculture development.

Quang Ninh also structured types of farmed seafood suitable for each area's advantages, while improving productivity and quality.

At the same time, the province has developed concentrated marine farming areas and applied modern scientific and technological achievements to production.

It focuses on developing seafood enterprises, linking production with deep processing and consumption. Cao Tuong Huy, the Chairman of the Quang Ninh Provincial People's Committee, said that the province has approved farming area planning in all coastal localities.

This is an important legal basis together with support mechanisms to attract investment, especially from foreign investors with advanced science and technology.

Speaking at a conference on sustainable development of marine farming held in Quang Ninh in April, Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Le Minh Hoan praised the efforts and determination of Quang Ninh province in developing mariculture.

Quang Ninh has replaced foam buoys with environmentally friendly plastic ones in aquaculture, which made a significant change in the quality of the natural environment, promoting sustainable marine farming, and building a seafood brand for the province.

In addition to enhancing the value of marine farming, the province has been taking measures to ensure livelihoods for fishermen and develop marine farming towards green, multi-value production standards.

Quang Ninh is completing the Van Ninh import-export seaport system in Mong Cai city serving the export of Vietnamese agricultural and aquatic products to the Chinese market.

It has called for investments in the aviation logistics chain to facilitate exports of fresh and frozen seafood to Northeast Asia and Thailand.

The Prime Minister has approved a project on marine aquaculture development till 2030 with a vision to 2045, under which Vietnam targets having 280,000ha for marine aquaculture, achieving an output of 850,000 tonnes and export revenue of US$800 million – US$1 billion by 2025.

By 2045, sea farming will become an important part of the fisheries sector, accounting for over 25 percent of the total output and earning more than US$4 billion in export turnover.

Vietnamplus