Quang Ninh greets three-millionth foreign tourist of 2024

The northern coastal province of Quang Ninh hosted a ceremony to welcome the three-millionth foreign tourist on October 21.

Chairman of the provincial People's Committee Cao Tuong Huy (L) offers flowers to Ms. Tina Bogle and her husband. (Photo: SGGP)

At the receiving ceremony, Chairman of the provincial People's Committee Cao Tuong Huy offered flowers to Ms. Tina Bogle from the U.S. who is the three-millionth international visitor to Quang Ninh from the beginning of this year to the present.

Ms. Tina Bogle and her husband, Davia Bogle, along with nearly 900 tourists arrived at the Ha Long International Passenger Port on the Viking Orion cruise ship that traveled from Hong Kong (China).

The visitors visited Ha Long Bay, one of the natural wonders of the world recognized by UNESCO, Quang Ninh Museum, and participated in a city sightseeing tour to explore tourist attractions, culture and cuisine of the province.

Around 60 cruise ships are expected to visit Ha Long in the 2024-2025 season with a number of tourists of more than 100,000.

The welcoming of the three-millionth international visitor to Quang Ninh marked a new record after the Covid-19 pandemic and presented a positive sign for recovery after Typhoon Yagi.

By Khanh Nguyen – Translated by Kim Khanh