Travel

Quang Ninh greets three-millionth foreign tourist of 2024

SGGPO

The northern coastal province of Quang Ninh hosted a ceremony to welcome the three-millionth foreign tourist on October 21.

qn1.webp
Chairman of the provincial People's Committee Cao Tuong Huy (L) offers flowers to Ms. Tina Bogle and her husband. (Photo: SGGP)

At the receiving ceremony, Chairman of the provincial People's Committee Cao Tuong Huy offered flowers to Ms. Tina Bogle from the U.S. who is the three-millionth international visitor to Quang Ninh from the beginning of this year to the present.

Ms. Tina Bogle and her husband, Davia Bogle, along with nearly 900 tourists arrived at the Ha Long International Passenger Port on the Viking Orion cruise ship that traveled from Hong Kong (China).

The visitors visited Ha Long Bay, one of the natural wonders of the world recognized by UNESCO, Quang Ninh Museum, and participated in a city sightseeing tour to explore tourist attractions, culture and cuisine of the province.

qn2.webp
Around 60 cruise ships are expected to visit Ha Long in the 2024-2025 season with a number of tourists of more than 100,000.

As planned, around 60 cruise ships are expected to visit Ha Long in the 2024-2025 season with a number of tourists of more than 100,000.

The welcoming of the three-millionth international visitor to Quang Ninh marked a new record after the Covid-19 pandemic and presented a positive sign for recovery after Typhoon Yagi.

By Khanh Nguyen – Translated by Kim Khanh

Tags

Quang Ninh three-millionth foreign tourist cruise ships Ha Long Bay

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn