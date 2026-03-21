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Quang Ngai’s Sa Ky and Ben Dinh ports receive ISPS security certification

SGGPO

Sa Ky and Ben Dinh ports in Quang Ngai Province have officially received official recognition for full compliance with international maritime security standards.

The Director of the Quang Ngai Port Management Board stated that after a comprehensive assessment, the Vietnam Maritime Administration issued Statement of Compliance of a Port Facility (SoCPF) certificates to Sa Ky Port and Ben Dinh Port, verifying that security management measures at both facilities comply with international standards.

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Sa Ky Port in Quang Ngai Province meets international maritime security standards.

The International Ship and Port Facility Security (ISPS) Code, issued by the International Maritime Organization (IMO) on December 12, 2002, is part of the International Convention for the Safety of Life at Sea (SOLAS) 1974 and is mandatory for all participating countries.

Accordingly, each port has established a Port Security Committee with seven members responsible for implementing and maintaining security control measures. Officers and staff regularly undergo maritime security training and work closely with relevant authorities to monitor vessel movements, passengers, and cargo entering and leaving the ports.

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Security controls implemented on vessels at Sa Ky Port.

The synchronized implementation of ISPS security measures ensures maritime safety, enables the reception of international passenger ships, and lays the foundation for developing marine tourism and attracting international shipping lines to Quang Ngai.

By Nguyen Trang- Translated by Huyen Huong

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ISPS security certification Quang Ngai Port Management Board Vietnam Maritime Administration Sa Ky Port Ben Dinh Port Quang Ngai

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