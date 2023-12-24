Quang Ngai starts construction of Hoang Sa - Doc Soi Road project

On December 24, the People's Committee of Quang Ngai Province held a ceremony to announce the provincial planning for the period 2021-2030, with a vision to 2050 and to commence the Hoang Sa - Doc Soi Road project.

The groundbreaking ceremony of Hoang Sa - Doc Soi Road project

President Vo Van Thuong attended the event and initiated the groundbreaking. Also in attendance were key figures such as Mr. Nguyen Hoa Binh, Politburo Member, Secretary of the Central Party Committee, Chief Justice of the Supreme People's Court; Mr. Tran Quang Phuong, Vice Chairman of the National Assembly; Mr. Tran Hong Ha, Deputy Prime Minister; Mr. Le Khanh Hai, Chairman of the President Office; Ms. Bui Thi Quynh Van, Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee of Quang Ngai.

Mr. Dang Van Minh, Chairman of the People's Committee of Quang Ngai Province, revealed that the provincial plan for the 2021-2030 period, with a vision to 2050, approved by the Prime Minister, embodies a "fresh perspective and a new vision," in harmony and coherence with the developmental orientation and vision of the nation. Accordingly, Quang Ngai opts for a balanced development across three key pillars: "economy - society - environment," emphasizing that "businesses and individuals are at the core and serve as the primary driving force for development," and considering "investment, educational development, and training as a fundamental contribution to enhancing and ensuring the quality of the workforce for sustainable, long-term development needs."

Mr. Dang Van Minh, Chairman of the People's Committee of Quang Ngai Province, speaks at the event.

The Chairman of the People's Committee of Quang Ngai Province highlighted the goal that by 2030, Quang Ngai strives to become a relatively well-developed province in the country, with a per capita income at least matching the national average.

The provincial planning for Quang Ngai also outlines the pivotal role in shaping the development landscape of the province, fostering strong organic links with the North Central and Central Coastal provinces, as well as the Central Highlands. It serves as a vital tool for Quang Ngai Province to chart the course, coordinate, and manage all economic and social development activities, along with territorial spatial development within the province in the upcoming period.

This plan has identified the spatial and developmental vision through a structure consisting of two growth-driving centers, three urban centers, four strategic economic corridors, and six dynamic economic spatial zones. The central focus aims to attain objectives related to constructing new-style rural areas and advanced new-style rural areas, establishing the Oil Refining and National Energy Center in the Dung Quat Economic Zone, and transforming the Ly Son Island District into a central hub for sea-island tourism.

Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha speaks at the event.

At the ceremony, Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha highlighted that Quang Ngai boasts a strategically significant location in the key economic zone of the Central region, with an integrated transportation network that connects the North-South and East-West regions, establishing links with the Central Highlands, and extending to the Southern provinces of Laos. Quang Ngai takes great pride in being the epicenter of Sa Huynh culture, one of Vietnam's three ancient cultures dating back 2,500-3,000 years. The region is also renowned for being a sacred land with exceptional individuals, revolutionary traditions, the homeland of the Hoang Sa naval fleet, and the birthplace of the heroes of the Ba To uprising, along with numerous patriotic figures, revolutionaries, and adept leaders of the nation.

Emerging from a state of poverty, Quang Ngai has transformed into a dynamically developing province, securing the fourth position in Gross Regional Domestic Product (GRDP) among the 14 provinces in the North Central and South Central Coastal regions. It has established itself as a key industrial hub in the South Central Coastal area, boasting an economic scale nearly double that of 2010.

An overview of the event

Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha commended the outstanding achievements that the Party, the Government, soldiers, and people of Quang Ngai have accomplished throughout their journey.

The provincial planning for Quang Ngai is a concrete manifestation of Politburo Resolution No. 26, crafted with the guiding principles of "Diversity - Synergy - Distinction," featuring a strategic vision and territorial framework that ensures comprehensive connectivity. By maximizing the province's potential and advantages, this planning is anticipated to generate new momentum for Quang Ngai, propelling accelerated development in the upcoming period.

The Deputy Prime Minister emphasized that the planning is the groundwork to materialize the passionate aspirations and dreams of generations of leaders, the Party, and residents of Quang Ngai Province, aiming to develop Quang Ngai into a relatively developed province across the country. Quang Ngai envisions itself as an environmentally sustainable and diverse region, featuring a well-balanced and competitive economic structure. It aspires to be an industrial hub, acting as an economic link to the Central Highlands and the Central Coastal region. The province is committed to preserving and promoting its cultural identity, aiming to stand out on the path of heritage in Central Vietnam.

During the ceremony, Quang Ngai Province granted decisions approving investors to undertake various urban development and industrial zone projects within its jurisdiction.

Quang Ngai Province grants the investor approval decision.

Commencement of the Hoang Sa - Doc Soi Road project Quang Ngai Province held the groundbreaking ceremony of the Hoang Sa - Doc Soi Road Project on this occasion. Classified under Group A, this Grade I road transport project traverses a total length of 26.88 kilometers. The undertaking encompasses nine bridge structures, commencing at the junction with Tri Binh - Dung Quat Road in Binh Son District and linking to Hoang Sa Road at the termination point, intersecting with the Tra Khuc River Bridge & Dam in Quang Ngai City. The total investment for this project amounts to VND3.5 trillion, sourced from both central funds and the provincial budget, with an implementation timeline spanning from 2022 to 2027. Hoang Sa Road,the section passing through Tinh An Commune, Quang Ngai City The project extends across three localities, namely Binh Son District, Son Tinh District, and Quang Ngai City, including 11 communes and towns. The total planned construction area for the road is approximately 164.5 hectares across 4,194 land plots. The investment includes the construction of ten new resettlement areas covering a total area of about 27.39 hectares, along with one burial site to facilitate the relocation of around 1,160 graves in the Tinh An Dong and Tinh An communes of Quang Ngai City. The construction of the Hoang Sa - Doc Soi Road project is set to be completed within a 24-month timeframe, with a commitment to meeting both quality and aesthetic standards. Hoang Sa Road connects Tinh An Commune through Tinh Long and Tinh Khe communes (Quang Ngai City). Upon its completion, the project will play a significant role in refining the provincial road transportation network according to the approved plan. Additionally, it will establish a crucial traffic axis, providing efficient connectivity from Chu Lai Airport and Dung Quat Economic Zone to Quang Ngai City and surrounding Southern regions. At the same time, it will create a corridor for the development of the primary economic sector, acting as a catalyst to attract investments and efficiently tap into the economic development potential for the Eastern region of Binh Son District, Son Tinh District, and Quang Ngai City. This initiative aims to reduce traffic congestion on National Highway No.1, particularly during peak hours as it is currently overloaded, providing convenient travel options for the local residents.

By Nguyen Trang – Translated by Thanh Nha