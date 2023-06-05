Quang Ngai – Kon Tum expressway proposed to add to road system plan

The Ministry of Transport proposed the People’s Committees of Quang Ngai and Kon Tum provinces add the Quang Ngai – Kon Tum expressway to the road system plan.

According to the proposal of the People’s Committee of Quang Ngai Province, the Quang Ngai – Kon Tum expressway project is needed to add to the road system plan to connect directly with the two localities, creating motivation for the economic corridor of Bo Y – Kon Tum – Mang Den – Quang Ngai.

Pursuant to the proposed plan, the expressway will have a total length of nearly 136 kilometers.

Its starting point shall intersect with the North–South expressway in Duc Pho Town, Quang Ngai Province meanwhile its ending point would intersect with the North–South expressway to the West in Kon Tum City. The project has a scale of four lanes, with a designed speed from 80 kilometers to 100 kilometers per hour.

The Ministry of Transport has proposed the provinces of Quang Ngai and Kon Tum direct the relevant units to update the provincial plans in the process of reviewing and adjusting the road system plan in the period of 2021 – 2030, a vision to 2050 to report to authorized agencies to consider and give the final decision.