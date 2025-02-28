Quang Ngai fishermen reel in enormous shark

A group of fishermen from the Central Province of Quang Ngai recently made an extraordinary catch, hauling in a massive shark that tipped the scales at over 200 kilograms.

The catch has since drawn significant attention from the local fishing community and beyond, highlighting both the skills of the fishermen and the abundance of marine life in the region.

Local fishermen report that sharks are commonly found in waters 1-2 nautical miles off the coast of Ly Son Island, typically weighing between 20 and 50 kilograms. However, capturing a specimen exceeding 200 kilograms is an exceptionally rare occurrence.

Upon arrival at the port, the shark was immediately purchased by traders at a wholesale price of VND70,000 per kilogram. With the fish weighing over 200 kilograms, fisherman Nguyen Thanh, who caught the fish, earned more than VND14 million from the sale.

By Nguyen Hang - Translated by Anh Quan