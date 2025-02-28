Multimedia

Quang Ngai fishermen reel in enormous shark

A group of fishermen from the Central Province of Quang Ngai recently made an extraordinary catch, hauling in a massive shark that tipped the scales at over 200 kilograms.

The catch has since drawn significant attention from the local fishing community and beyond, highlighting both the skills of the fishermen and the abundance of marine life in the region.

A shark weighing more than 200kg was caught by fishermen in the Ly Son island district of Quang Ngai Province today.

For the first time in history, fishermen on Ly Son Island have caught the largest shark ever recorded in the area. The massive shark weighed over 200 kilograms, making it a rare and extraordinary catch for the local fishing community.

Local fishermen report that sharks are commonly found in waters 1-2 nautical miles off the coast of Ly Son Island, typically weighing between 20 and 50 kilograms. However, capturing a specimen exceeding 200 kilograms is an exceptionally rare occurrence.

Upon arrival at the port, the shark was immediately purchased by traders at a wholesale price of VND70,000 per kilogram. With the fish weighing over 200 kilograms, fisherman Nguyen Thanh, who caught the fish, earned more than VND14 million from the sale.

By Nguyen Hang - Translated by Anh Quan

