Quang Ngai fishermen excitedly enter Sargassaceae algae harvest season

For the past week, fishermen in the coastal areas of Quang Ngai Province have been actively harvesting Sargassaceae algae. Most fishermen are thrilled because dried Sargassaceae algae are being bought by traders at prices ranging from VND9,000 to VND9,500 per kilogram, much higher than in previous years.

Once the fishermen have filled baskets with Sargassaceae algae, they bring them back to the shore and spread them out on the sandy beach near the wave breaker. The seaweed is left to dry for one or two days. Toward the end of the day, traders arrive at the site to directly purchase the dried algae.

According to many fishermen, the price of Sargassaceae algae this year is higher than in previous years. As a result, despite the hard work, they are extremely excited.

The harvest season for Sargassaceae algae extends from the beginning of the fourth month to the sixth month of the lunar calendar each year. However, fishermen primarily concentrate on harvesting during the first 1-2 weeks because it is the time when the algae are most plentiful. During this period, fishermen can earn approximately VND1 million per day.

In recent years, fishermen have been increasingly aware of harvesting Sargassaceae algae during the proper season. Harvesting algae at the right time not only generates income for the fishermen but also creates a favorable environment for various shrimp and fish species to thrive and reproduce.