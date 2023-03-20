Public Security Central Party Committee reviews tasks of building strong forces

The Public Security Central Party Committee in coordination with the Office of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee held an online conference reviewing the one-year implementation of decision 90 and resolution 12 in Hanoi on March 20.

The conference’s delegates listened to the main content of Decision 90-QD/TW dated on December 6, 2022, of the Party Central Committee's Secretariat and Resolution No. 12-NQ/TW issued on March 16, 2022, by the Politburo on building truly clean, strong, regular, elite and modern People's Public Security Forces, meeting the task requirements in the new situation.

Attending the event was Politburo member and Permanent member of Party Central Committee's Secretariat Truong Thi Mai, and Minister of Public Security, General To Lam.

The event, linked with sites in centrally-run cities and provinces, also brought together representatives from the public securities departments in localities nationwide.

Addressing the conference, Deputy Minister of Public Security Lieutenant General Nguyen Duy Ngoc said that resolution 12 is an accurate, timely, important and strategic policy for ensuring security and order and building the people's police force.

Ensuring security and order, and building the people's police force is one of the important and regular political tasks, becoming a resource for socio-economic development.

As of March 11, 2023, there were 50 provinces and cities that decided to establish the steering committee for studying, building and developing the project on building truly clean, strong, regular, elite and modern People's Public Security Forces, meeting the task requirements in the new situation. 63 public security forces of 63 localities set up the steering committee and support team to give advice to the provinces and cities to research, build and carry out the project.

Speaking at the event, Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai said that the municipal Party Committee acknowledged the importance of implementation of resolution 12 in building the public security force, contributing to ensuring political security, social security and order in the country and the southern economic center.

HCMC has still maintained political stability, social order and safety, and created favorable conditions for social-economic development over the past time due to the effort of Party organizations at levels, local administrations, the political system and the people of the city, especially the municipal police force that made outstanding contributions.

In the coming time, the HCMC Party Committee will continue to pay attention to building truly clean, strong, regular, elite and modern People's Public Security Forces, educating to enhance political qualification and spirit of responsibility and fighting will, ensuring financial resources, military logistics and technology for the city’s public security.

He also proposed the Ministry of Public Security research and complete a salary system in accordance with the resolution 27-NQ-TW of the Party Central Committee on the reform of salary policy for cadres, civil servants, public employees and the armed forces as well as consider recruiting students who graduate from People's Police academies and other professional faculties to the city’s police force.