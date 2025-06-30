Provincial authorities responsible for 15 land-related procedures from July 1

Starting July 1, 15 administrative procedures related to land management will be handled by provincial-level authorities while four others will fall under the jurisdiction of commune-level governments.

Starting July 1, 15 administrative procedures related to land management will be handled by provincial-level authorities while four others will fall under the jurisdiction of commune-level governments, according to a recent announcement by the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment.

According to the ministry, provincial-level administrations will be authorised to grant land use right certificates in a range of cases. These include land area expansion due to boundary adjustments, reissuance of lost certificates, revocation of improperly issued certificates, and issuance of certificates for cases of land use for non-permitted purposes before 2014.

Provincia-level authorities will also be in charge of procedures for land allocation, leasing, and changes to land use purposes, particularly for large-scaled projects or those not subject to public auctions. They will handle corrections to the decisions with land boundary and area mistakes, as well as authorise sea reclamation projects.

Tasks like land parcel separation or consolidation, first-time registration, dispute resolution, and data provision will also be centralised at the provincial level to ensure consistency and precision in management.

Meanwhile, commune-level administrations will grant first-time land use right certificates to land users who are organisations, and certificates to households, individuals, communities, and overseas Vietnamese. They will be responsible for re-specifying the residential land areas on which certficates had been issued before July 1, 2004; and correcting errors on certificates, revoking the improperly granted certificates, and replacing with proper ones.

In addition, five specific procedures relevant to allocating or leasing land and converting land use purposes will now be handled at the commune level.

Besides, the Government's Decree 151/2025/ND-CP on defining the land-related powers of the two local government levels also includes four new regulations on the granting of land use right certificates from July 1, when administrative units are merged and district-level authorities terminated.

The decree shortens the timeline for key procedures. For example, first-time land registration will be handled in no more than 17 working days, and first-time land use right certificate issuance no more than 3 days.

Vietnamplus