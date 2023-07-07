Projects connecting HCMC and Southeastern region need to be accelerated

On the morning of July 7, the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee held a conference to exchange and promote cooperation between Ho Chi Minh City and the Southeastern provinces.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Phan Van Mai informed some achievements after the recent conference on the exchange and coordination between the HCMC People's Committee and the People's Committees of Binh Duong, Dong Nai, Ba Ria - Vung Tau provinces had been taken place in Binh Duong Province in March, including the implementation coordination for the Ring Road No.3 project in Ho Chi Minh City, the implementation progress of the Ring Road No.4 project in Ho Chi Minh City and traffic projects connecting Ho Chi Minh City and other provinces.

Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee Phan Van Mai suggested local leaders continue to discuss about accelerating regional connectivity projects, focusing on planning ecological urban areas, luxury urban areas along the Saigon and Dong Nai rivers and the development of trade, services and industrial areas along the inter-regional routes. The localities are required to study and establish a regional transport system development fund with mixed capital to invest in key regional traffic projects.

Besides, the localities need to review and survey the source of materials in the area having the connected corridor projects, exploit suitable construction materials, ensure the source of construction materials for strategic traffic projects; study the establishment of a regional Center for Surveillance and Disease Control and to build a largest public hospital in the region.

At the conference, local leaders also discussed coordination works in training high-quality human resources and proposed the Central government adopt specific mechanisms and policies for each locality in the fields of health, education, digital transformation and innovation.