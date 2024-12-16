Project on expansion, establishment of marine protected areas approved

Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha has approved a project to expand and establish new marine protected areas, fishery resource conservation zones and marine ecosystem restoration areas by 2030.

Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha has approved a project to expand and establish new marine protected areas, fishery resource conservation zones and marine ecosystem restoration areas by 2030, aiming to increase the area of marine and coastal protected zones to 6 percent of Vietnam's natural marine area by 2030.

A corner of the Marine Protected Area in Nui Chua National Park in Ninh Hai district, Ninh Thuan province (Photo: VNA)

According to Decision No 1539/QD-TTg, the project aims to effectively manage and protect marine, coastal and island ecosystems, increase the area of marine protected zones and contribute to biodiversity conservation.

It also aims to proactively respond to climate change and rising sea levels as well as develop a sustainable marine economy in conjunction with ensuring national defence, security, independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity, striving to make Vietnam a strong maritime nation.

Under the project, 27 marine protected areas covering over 442,230 hectares will be established, expanded and effectively managed. This effort will increase the total area of marine protected zones to approximately 0.5 percent of Vietnam's natural marine area.

It seeks to effectively manage 59 fishery resource conservation zones and 63 temporary no-fishing zones in marine areas. These measures are designed to protect spawning grounds and habitats for juvenile aquatic species, ensuring that conservation zones cover over 2.5 percent of Vietnam's natural marine area.

The project will establish and put into operation areas where effective conservation measures are applied, covering approximately 0.5 percent of the marine area. It also aims to expand the areas designated for marine ecosystem restoration, covering approximately 1 percent of the total marine area.

Efforts to expand, establish and effectively manage Ramsar sites, wetland conservation zones and important coastal wetlands will also be included. The total area of these zones is expected to account for approximately 1.5 percent of the country’s natural marine area.

To achieve these objectives, Deputy PM Ha emphasised six key tasks and four ways to implement them.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development will take the lead, working in coordination with relevant ministries, agencies and local governments to ensure the effective implementation of the project.

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment will guide local authorities in establishing and managing coastal wetland conservation zones, Ramsar sites and important coastal wetlands.

The Ministry of Planning and Investment will take responsibility for proposing and reporting to authorities on State budget allocations for medium-term and annual public investment plans to finance the projects, in accordance with the Public Investment Law.

Vietnam has established 16 national marine protected areas within the coastal waters of 12 localities. These areas are primarily concentrated in near-shore regions, with the farthest being the Nam Yet Marine Protected Area in Truong Sa island district in Khanh Hoa province.

In the Gulf of Tonkin, the farthest offshore marine protected area is the Bach Long Vi Marine Protected Area. Collectively, these marine protected areas cover approximately 0.24 percent of Vietnam's marine area.

Out of the 16 marine protected areas included in the national plans, 11 have established management boards. These include the marine protected areas of Cat Ba, Bach Long Vi, Con Co, Cu Lao Cham, Ly Son, Nha Trang Bay, Nui Chua, Hon Cau, Con Dao and Phu Quoc.

VNA