Vietnam, Kenya strengthen bilateral ties

Vietnam and Kenya are set to elevate their diplomatic and economic partnership, as Vietnamese Ambassador Vu Thanh Huyen reaffirmed her commitment to deepening bilateral cooperation during her tenure.

In a significant diplomatic move, Ambassador Vu Thanh Huyen presented her letter of credence to Kenyan President William Samoei Ruto in Nairobi on March 5. She expressed her hope for strong support from the Kenyan government and proposed the swift appointment of honorary consuls in both nations to serve as key facilitators for economic and trade collaboration.

She conveyed Vietnamese State President Luong Cuong's invitation to President Ruto to visit Vietnam and attend the Partnering for Green Growth and the Global Goals 2030 (P4G) Summit, scheduled to take place in Hanoi in April 2025.

President Ruto praised the growing friendship and cooperation between Kenya and Vietnam, emphasising the robust bilateral engagements across multiple sectors. He expressed confidence that Ambassador Vu Thanh Huyen will play a vital role in further strengthening the partnership.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Kenya Vu Thanh Huyen (second from right), along with ambassadors from various countries, present letters of credence to Kenyan President William Samoei Ruto. (Photo: VNA)

In a discussion with Ambassador Eliphas Brine, Director-General for Political and Diplomatic Affairs at Kenya’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Vietnamese Ambassador Vu Thanh Huyen highlighted the importance of enhancing cooperation through delegation exchanges and strengthened coordination between the two foreign ministries. This effort builds upon the success of a recent visit to Kenya by Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Minh Hang in February.

Ambassador Eliphas Brine agreed on the need to boost delegation exchanges, deepen bilateral cooperation, and enhance mutual support in multilateral forums.

As part of her visit to Kenya, Vietnamese Ambassador Vu Thanh Huyen also paid courtesy calls and held meetings with several ambassadors from ASEAN countries in Kenya.

Vietnam and Kenya established diplomatic relations on December 21, 1995.

