PMs of Vietnam, Kyrgyzstan visit President Ho Chi Minh's Stilt House

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and Kyrgyz Prime Minister Adylbek Kasymaliev, who is paying an official visit to Vietnam from March 6–7, visited President Ho Chi Minh's Stilt House in the garden of the Presidential Palace in Hanoi, on March 7.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and Kyrgyz Prime Minister Adylbek Kasymaliev visit President Ho Chi Minh's Stilt House in the garden of the Presidential Palace in Hanoi, on March 7. (Photo: SGGP)

Previously, Kyrgyz Prime Minister Adylbek Kasymaliev laid a wreath in tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at his mausoleum.

During the visit, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh introduced the President Ho Chi Minh Relic Site at the Presidential Palace and the life and glorious revolutionary career of late President Ho Chi Minh, the hero of national liberation and a UNESCO-honored world cultural figure.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh introduces the President Ho Chi Minh Relic Site and the life and glorious revolutionary career of late President Ho Chi Minh to his Kyrgyz counterpart Adylbek Kasymaliev. (Photo: SGGP)

The Prime Minister also shared that Vietnam has defined its path for protecting and developing the country based on Marxism-Leninism, Ho Chi Minh's thought, and thousands of years of the nation's cultural and historical traditions, as well as in accordance with the country's conditions and circumstances and the regional and international context. Currently, Vietnam continues to promote the Politburo's Directive No.5 on “Studying and following President Ho Chi Minh's thoughts, morals, and style."

The two leaders then participated in a tea and coffee party in front of the bronze statue "Uncle Ho working in the Presidential Palace garden," where late President Ho Chi Minh often received guests and worked on sunny days.

At the talk, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh introduced Prime Minister Adylbek Kasymaliev to the coffee culture and coffee industry of Vietnam, as well as Vietnam's foreign policy and the rich cultural traditions and heroic history of the Vietnamese people.

Prime Minister Adylbek Kasymaliev expressed his admiration and respect for President Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam's culture and historical traditions, and highly appreciated the flavor of Vietnamese coffee and its coffee culture.

By Lam Nguyen—Translated by Kim Khanh