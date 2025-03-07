National

Cuban province willing to welcome Vietnamese enterprises

Governor of Cuba’s Artemisa province Ricardo Concepción Rodríguez has affirmed that the locality is ready to welcome Vietnamese investors and businesses to cooperate with local partners in the fields of agriculture, fisheries, tourism, and renewable energy.

Receiving a delegation from the Vietnamese Embassy in Cuba led by Ambassador Le Quang Long on March 6, Concepción Rodríguez introduced them to his province’s socio-economic potential and strengths.He also proposed Vietnamese businesses present in Cuba, such as Agri VMA, Viglacera, and Anh Kiet Fertiliser Company, expand their cooperation and investment in Artemisa.

cuba-2.jpg
An overview of the meeting (Photo: VNA)

For his part, Ambassador Le Quang Long appreciated the Cuban locality’s economic strengths, especially in agricultural development, and affirmed that the embassy will always serve as a bridge to promote cooperation between Artemisa and Vietnamese localities.

He also expressed his hope that businesses from Artemisa and Binh Duong province in Vietnam’s southern region will have practical collaboration projects in the coming time, in line with the Memorandum of Understanding on establishing cooperative and twinning relations signed by both sides in 2023.

