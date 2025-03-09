Party chief leaves for visits to Indonesia, ASEAN Secretariat, Singapore

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee To Lam left Hanoi on March 9 morning for a state visit to Indonesia, an official visit to the ASEAN Secretariat based in the country, and an official visit to Singapore.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee To Lam. (Photo: VNA)

The trip, taking place from March 9 to 13, is made at the invitations of Indonesian President and President of the Great Indonesia Movement Party Prabowo Subianto, ASEAN Secretary-General Kao Kim Hourn, and Prime Minister of Singapore and Secretary-General of its People's Action Party (PAP) Lawrence Wong.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee To Lam and his spouse Ngo Phuong Ly were accompanied by a high-ranking delegation of Vietnam, including General Phan Van Giang, Politburo member and Minister of National Defence; Nguyen Xuan Thang, Politburo member, President of the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics; Nguyen Van Nen, Politburo member and Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee; General Luong Tam Quang, Politburo member and Minister of Public Security; Le Hoai Trung, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Chief of its Office; Tran Luu Quang, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Head of its Commission for Policies and Strategies; Bui Thanh Son, member of the Party Central Committee, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Foreign Affairs; Nguyen Duc Hai, member of the Party Central Committee, and Vice Chairman of the National Assembly; and other officials.

The trip reaffirms Vietnam's consistent foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, peace, cooperation, development, multilateralisation, and diversification of international relations. It also underscores the importance the Vietnamese Party and State attach to relations with neighbouring countries in the region, including two key partners —Indonesia and Singapore, while highlighting Vietnam's proactive, responsible, and innovative spirit, with practical contributions toward realising ASEAN’s shared aspirations for the future.

Vietnamplus