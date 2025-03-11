VND1 trillion allocated to eliminate dilapidated housing

The Government has allocated significant funds of nearly VND1 trillion (US$39.25 million) to support the elimination of substandard housing, aiming to improve residents’ living conditions.

The Government sets a target of eliminating all temporary and dilapidated houses nationwide by October 31, 2025.

Deputy Prime Minister Ho Duc Phoc has just signed the Prime Minister's decision on allocating 5 percent savings from regular expenditure in 2024 to support the elimination of temporary and dilapidated houses for poor and near-poor households.

Some VND1,022.1 billion from the unused 5 percent savings on regular expenditure in 2024 from 28 localities will be transferred to 16 localities still lacking resources. Furthermore, VND999.967 billion from the 5 percent savings on regular expenditure in 2024 of 8 localities will be allocated to 15 localities to support the elimination of temporary and dilapidated houses for poor and near-poor households.

The Ministry of Finance and the Standing Office of the Central Steering Committee for the Elimination of Temporary and Dilapidated Houses (formerly the Ministry of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs) are hereby assigned full responsibility for the integrity and legality of all information presented, including reported contents, data, proposals, and recommendations. This responsibility is to be discharged in accordance with their assigned functions and tasks, ensuring strict adherence to all applicable legal provisions.

Localities that have met their spending needs but have not fully utilized the 5 percent savings from regular expenditures must transfer the remaining funds to account 3399.0.9114266—designated for the elimination of temporary and dilapidated housing—at the Transaction Office of the State Treasury before March 20. These funds will be reallocated to support other localities facing resource shortages. The State Treasury will oversee the transfer of funds to the recipient localities. Additionally, eight designated localities providing support to 15 recipient localities, as listed, must directly transfer the allocated funds to those receiving assistance.

Local administration shall spend targeted additional funds from the central budget for local budgets, and support sources from other localities to support the elimination of temporary and dilapidated houses for poor and near-poor households in the area with an amount of VND60 million for a newly built house and VND30 million for a repaired house according to the decision of the Prime Minister who is heading the Central Steering Committee for the Elimination of Temporary and Dilapidated Houses.

Localities must use and settle the above-mentioned support funds in compliance with the provisions of the law on the state budget and other relevant legal documents.

By Lam Nguyen – Translated By Anh Quan