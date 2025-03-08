Hanoi plans US$2.5 billion metro line to outskirt

According to initial planning, Hanoi’s metro line No 5 has a total length of 38.43km, consisting of 2km elevated, 6.5km underground and 29.93km at ground level.

The planned metro network of Hanoi. Metro line No 5 is in orange. (Photo hanoimetro.net.vn)

The Hanoi Metropolitan Railway Management Board (MRB) has been assigned to prepare for investment in the capital city’s metro line No.5, which runs between Van Cao - Ngoc Khanh - Lang - Hoa Lac.

The municipal People’s Committee has told its Department of Planning and Architecture to work with the Department of Construction, the MRB and Hanoi Urban Planning Institute to devise a detailed plan for the metro line.

The design will be on the 1:500 scale, taking into account the planning for TOD (transit-oriented development) and areas surrounding the stations to ensure land funds for urban development bidding.

The MRB will also ensure that the metro line plan complies with existing regulations and Hanoi’s mid-term public investment for 2021-25.

The investment project is expected to be submitted and approved by the Hanoi People’s Committee within this year. The city's authorities also aim to begin construction of the line in 2025.

The total investment for the project is estimated at more than VND65 trillion (US$2.5 billion).

The line will pass through the city’s inner districts of Ba Dinh, Dong Da, Cau Giay, Nam Tu Liem and the outer districts of Hoai Duc, Quoc Oai and Thach That.

The number of trains operating on the line is expected to increase from 25 to 40 between 2025-50, with a standard speed of 120km/h (90km/h for underground sections).

Train intervals are expected to be around 3.3 minutes.

According to the Hanoi authorities, the metro line No 5 will contribute to the public transport network and help address the increasingly severe traffic congestion and environmental pollution.

