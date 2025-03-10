NA Standing Committee convenes 43rd session

The 43rd session of the National Assembly Standing Committee commenced on March 10 morning under the chair of NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man.

NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man speaks at the 43rd session of the NA Standing Committee on March 10. (Photo: VNA)

The two-and-a-half day session follows the significant structural changes carried out after the 9th extraordinary session of the legislature, with the Council for Ethnic Affairs and multiple parliamentary committees having quickly stabilised their operation.

During this session, the NA Standing Committee will review and provide feedback on three draft laws before they are potentially presented at the full-time legislators' conference (if necessary) and at the upcoming 9th session of the NA for approval. These documents include the draft Law on Special Consumption Tax Law (revised), the draft Law on Corporate Income Tax (revised), and the draft Law on Management and Investment of State Capital in Enterprises.

During this session, the NA Standing Committee will review and provide feedback on three draft laws before they are potentially presented at the full-time legislators' conference (if necessary) and at the upcoming 9th session of the NA for approval. These documents include the draft Law on Special Consumption Tax Law (revised), the draft Law on Corporate Income Tax (revised), and the draft Law on Management and Investment of State Capital in Enterprises.

NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man underscored the significance of the laws’ provisions, which could serve as boosters for the country to deliver on its economic growth target of 8 percent or higher this year as well as successfully complete the 2021-2025 socio-economic development plan.

The NA Standing Committee will also discuss five bills scheduled for initial consideration at the upcoming 9th session, comprising the law on amendments and supplements to several articles of the Law on Product and Goods Quality, the Railway Law (revised), the Law on Personal Data Protection, the Law on the State of Emergency, and the Law on Participation in UN Peacekeeping Operations.

Additionally, the committee will address the reduction of land rental fees for 2024 and the issuance of a Government decree regulating in this regard. It will examine the draft resolution clarifying the standards for clean and strong Party organisations in the Law on Emulation and Commendation.

Looking ahead, Chairman Tran Thanh Man stressed that parliamentary bodies face a substantial workload with heightened demands and responsibilities, particularly new tasks related to reviewing and amending the 2013 Constitution and associated laws.

The legislative agenda alone is extensive, with 11 laws scheduled for approval and 16 laws for discussion in the 2025 law-making programme, not including additional laws requiring amendments according to the Politburo and Secretariat’s Conclusion No. 127-KL/TW and other legislative items the Government may propose.

Against the backdrop, NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man asked competent sides to closely follow the directives of the Party Central Committee, the Politburo, the Secretariat, and the steering committee to review the implementation of Resolution No. 18-NQ/TW which seeks to streamline the political system for greater efficiency. He emphasised the need to continuously update and immediately implement new tasks while expediting preparation for scheduled content.

Vietnamplus