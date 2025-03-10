National

55km of Ben Luc-Long Thanh expressway to be completed by this year end

The Ministry of Construction announced that 55km out of 58km of the Ben Luc-Long Thanh expressway project is expected to be built by the end of this year, contributing to the national goal of completing 3,000km of expressways by 2025.

So far, about 88.2 percent of the work volume has been done. Of these, eight packages were completed. The work volumes of the other five packages that are under construction reached around 66.8 percent. They are expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2025.

Specifically, Binh Khanh Bridge under package J1 has reached 88.2 percent of its progress and is expected to be completed in August 2025. While Phuoc Khanh Bridge is currently in the bidding process, with a completion plan set for September 2026. The first and last road sections of the project have been put into operation with a total length of 10.4km, helping to connect with key transportation routes.

The project has a rest stop to be placed at Km36+200. Vietnam Expressway Development Investment Corporation (VEC) is currently implementing the organization of the bidding for non-stop automatic toll collection, which is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2025. In addition, the company is examining investment in a traffic management system at the appropriate time.

Earlier, on February 7, Vietnam Expressway Development Investment Corporation (VEC) temporarily opened to traffic two sections of the Ben Luc-Long Thanh expressway with a total length of 10.4km. It is expected that the remaining section with a length of nearly 33km will be put into operation before April 30, 2025, towards the opening of the entire route in 2026.

