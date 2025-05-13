Project management boards conduct pre-feasibility study for 5 railway projects

Project management boards under the Ministry of Construction have been assigned the task of preparing pre-feasibility study reports for five key railway projects.

Under this directive, Project Management Board 2 has been assigned to develop the pre-feasibility study report for the Hanoi–Lang Son railway project, which spans 156 kilometers with an estimated investment of over VND150 trillion.

Meanwhile, Thang Long Project Management Board will prepare the pre-feasibility study report for the Hai Phong–Ha Long–Mong Cai railway project. This line extends 187 kilometers, with a projected investment exceeding VND175 trillion (US$6.74 billion).

Project Management Board 85 is responsible for the Vung Ang - Mu Gia railway investment project which encompasses approximately 103km in total distance, requiring a capital expenditure of roughly VND27,485 billion.

Meanwhile, My Thuan Project Management Board is tasked with developing the report for the Ho Chi Minh City - Can Tho railway project which spans 175.2km, necessitating a total capital allocation of approximately VND219,829 billion.

Project Management Board 6 is responsible for the Bien Hoa - Vung Tau railway investment project, which spans a total length of 132 kilometers and entails a total investment of VND143,371 billion.

It is noted that the Ministry of Transport (now the Ministry of Construction) previously assigned the Railway Project Management Board the task of preparing pre-feasibility study reports for several key railway initiatives, including the Vung Ang - Mu Gia, Ho Chi Minh City - Can Tho, Bien Hoa - Vung Tau.

Consequently, the Minister of Construction has directed the directors of relevant project management boards to proactively collaborate with the Railway Project Management Board to acquire and leverage all existing research findings. This collaborative approach aims to optimize the pre-feasibility study report preparation process, prevent redundancy, and ensure efficient resource utilization. The directors of the respective project management boards will be held accountable for the quality and timely completion of the pre-feasibility study reports.

By Minh Anh – Translated By Anh Quan