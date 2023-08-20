Prisoners finishing their sentences eligible for accessing credit packages

Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has just signed a Decision No.22/2023/QD-TTg on credit packages for people who have finished their imprisonment sentences.

According to the decision, the borrowers are those who have finished their imprisonment sentences and have been granted a certificate of prison sentence completion regulated in the Law on Execution of Criminal Judgments and amnesty recipients who have been granted an amnesty certificate in accordance with the Law on Special Amnesty.

Additionally, the borrowers are small and medium-sized enterprises, cooperatives, cooperative groups, and business households employing laborers who have finished their imprisonment sentences.

As for the credit packages dedicated to vocational training, the maximum lend will be VND4 million (US$168) per person per month.

Besides, credit packages for production, business and creating jobs shall be VND100 million (US$4,200) per person in maximum.

Regarding production facilities, the total loan would be VND2 billion (US$84,000) a project and not exceed VND100 million (US$4,200) per employee at production facilities.