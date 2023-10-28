Prime Minister welcomes OECD Secretary-General

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh received Secretary-General of the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) Mathias Cormann in Hanoi on October 27.

PM Chinh expressed thanks for the OECD's partnership and support to Vietnam in its role as the Co-Chair of the SEARP, especially its contributions to the success of the OECD-Southeast Asia Ministerial Forum 2023 and the OECD-Vietnam Investment Forum 2023, which took place on October 26-27.

He welcomed the OECD's approval of the Indo-Pacific Strategy in June and wished that the OECD and the Secretary-General would continue their support for the region by allocating resources to enhance regional cooperation.

The host suggested Vietnam and the OECD further intensify their substantive and effective cooperation.

Sharing Vietnam's strategic development directions, he sought the OECD's assistance in formulating policies to attract high-quality investments. This will enable Vietnam to integrate more deeply into the global value and supply chains, protect investors’ interests, and efficiently adapt to new standards, particularly the global minimum tax.

He also called on the OECD to assist Vietnam in promoting new growth drivers such the green transition, digital transformation, carbon market development, green standards, emission reduction, and innovation, which align with the strengths of the OECD and are currently in high demand and prioritized for development in Vietnam.

Cormann, for his part, spoke highly of Vietnam's key role in its capacity as the Co-Chair of the SEARP, especially the initiative to organize the OECD-Southeast Asia Ministerial Forum 2023.

He hailed the forum's theme “Sustainable and Quality Investment: New Momentum for OECD- Southeast Asia Partnership”, which he said, accurately reflects the interests and attracts the participation of many ministerial-level representatives from various countries.

In his view, Vietnam still has many opportunities to attract high-quality investments towards green and sustainable development amid the global changes.

Reaffirming the significance of the Southeast Asia and Vietnam in particular for OECD, he agreed to elevate the Vietnam-OECD relationship and expressed readiness to cooperate with Vietnam in fields of shared interest.

PM Chinh expressed thanks for the OECD's partnership and support to Vietnam in its role as the Co-Chair of the SEARP, especially its contributions to the success of the OECD-Southeast Asia Ministerial Forum 2023 and the OECD-Vietnam Investment Forum 2023, which took place on October 26-27.

He welcomed the OECD's approval of the Indo-Pacific Strategy in June and wished that the OECD and the Secretary-General would continue their support for the region by allocating resources to enhance regional cooperation.

The host suggested Vietnam and the OECD further intensify their substantive and effective cooperation.

Sharing Vietnam's strategic development directions, he sought the OECD's assistance in formulating policies to attract high-quality investments. This will enable Vietnam to integrate more deeply into the global value and supply chains, protect investors’ interests, and efficiently adapt to new standards, particularly the global minimum tax.

He also called on the OECD to assist Vietnam in promoting new growth drivers such the green transition, digital transformation, carbon market development, green standards, emission reduction, and innovation, which align with the strengths of the OECD and are currently in high demand and prioritized for development in Vietnam.

Cormann, for his part, spoke highly of Vietnam's key role in its capacity as the Co-Chair of the SEARP, especially the initiative to organize the OECD-Southeast Asia Ministerial Forum 2023.

He hailed the forum's theme “Sustainable and Quality Investment: New Momentum for OECD- Southeast Asia Partnership”, which he said, accurately reflects the interests and attracts the participation of many ministerial-level representatives from various countries.

In his view, Vietnam still has many opportunities to attract high-quality investments towards green and sustainable development amid the global changes.

Reaffirming the significance of the Southeast Asia and Vietnam in particular for OECD, he agreed to elevate the Vietnam-OECD relationship and expressed readiness to cooperate with Vietnam in fields of shared interest.