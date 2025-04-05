Prime Minister urges faster 2025 public investment disbursement

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh today urges an accelerated rate of public investment capital disbursement in 2025.

The official dispatch reported that, as of 2024, the nationwide disbursement rate reached 93.06 percent of the target set by the Prime Minister. Looking ahead to 2025, accelerating the disbursement of public investment capital will play a pivotal role in fulfilling the medium-term public investment plan and driving economic growth. To this end, the Government and the Prime Minister have issued numerous directives guiding the allocation and disbursement of public investment capital for 2025.

As of March 15, ministries, central, and local agencies had completed detailed allocation for approximately 93 percent of the projects and tasks assigned by the Prime Minister. However, a substantial amount of capital, totaling VND57,700 billion or approximately 7 percent, remained unallocated across 19 ministries, central agencies, and 32 localities.

Furthermore, the estimated public investment disbursement rate by March 31 reached 9.53 percent of the Prime Minister's assigned plan, a decrease from the 12.27 percent achieved during the same period in 2024.

The Prime Minister harshly criticized 19 ministries, central agencies, and 28 localities for failing to allocate state budget public investment capital plans for 2025 by the March 15 deadline. He demanded these bodies thoroughly review and address individual and collective responsibilities according to party regulations and state laws. Additionally, the Prime Minister criticized 30 ministries, central agencies, and 27 localities with disbursement rates below the national average as of March 31.

The Prime Minister emphasized that amidst the unpredictable fluctuations in the global economy, including the impact of U.S. tariffs on Vietnamese exports, the effective disbursement of public investment capital holds critical significance. It plays a key role in driving economic growth, stabilizing the macroeconomic environment, maintaining essential economic balances, creating employment opportunities, and improving livelihoods. Furthermore, it is vital for the successful execution of the 2025 socio-economic development plan set forth by the Central Government and the National Assembly, particularly in achieving the ambitious economic growth target of 8 percent or higher.

The current fiscal context necessitates an adjustment to the 2025 public investment disbursement target, aiming for full achievement of the Prime Minister's plan.

In 2025, ministries, central agencies, and local governments must prioritize the timely disbursement of public investment funds as a top political objective. This task should be a primary focus for leadership, direction, and implementation.

The Prime Minister has directed that an urgent plan be submitted to address the remaining unallocated central budget capital within the 2025 plan, to be forwarded to the Ministry of Finance and updated on the national public investment information system as per regulations. Furthermore, the Prime Minister has mandated the enforcement of strict discipline and order, with rigorous penalties imposed on investors, project management boards, organizations, and individuals found to intentionally delay the allocation and disbursement of public investment capital, in accordance with Party and State regulations.

The Prime Minister assigned his working groups to inspect, remove difficulties and obstacles as well as promote disbursement of public investment capital at ministries, agencies, localities.

Last but not least, the Government’s working delegations must coordinate with localities to address matters related to production and business, construction investment, and import-export activities. They should intensify inspection efforts and urgent measures, swiftly resolve challenges and barriers, and accelerate the disbursement of public investment.

By Lam Nguyen – Translated by Anh Quan