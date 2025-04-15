Prime Minister sees off Chinese top leader at Noi Bai International Airport

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh led a Vietnamese delegation to bid farewell to General Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and President of China Xi Jinping at Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi on April 15 afternoon.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (L) bids farewell to General Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and President of China Xi Jinping at the Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi on April 15 afternoon. (Photo: VNA)

Xi concluded his two-day state visit to Vietnam at the invitation of the General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee To Lam and State President Luong Cuong.

Amid a ceremonial drum performance and traditional dance featuring young women in costumes representing Vietnam’s 54 ethnic groups, Chinh congratulated Xi on the success of his state visit. He emphasized that the outcomes of the visit carry strategic significance and will have a lasting impact on the development of relations between the two Parties and the two nations, especially as both Vietnam and China are entering a new era of development.

The Chinese leader once again expressed his sincere gratitude for the warm and thoughtful reception extended by the Vietnamese Party, Government, and people. He said the visit has further enhanced his confidence in Vietnam’s continued prosperity and the happiness of its people and reaffirmed his belief that the traditional friendship between China and Vietnam will continue to grow stronger and endure for generations to come.

This marked Xi’s fourth visit to Vietnam in his role as China’s top leader, and his second visit in his current tenure. The visit took place in the context of the Year of Vietnam - China Humanistic Exchange and the 75th founding anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

During the visit, Xi had talks and meetings with Party General Secretary To Lam, State President Luong Cuong, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, and National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man.

At the events, the leaders engaged in in-depth discussions on strategic issues related to the future orientation of the relations between the two Parties and two countries. The discussions also covered regional and international issues of mutual concern and established a new roadmap for developing the relations between the two Parties, States, and the people of Vietnam and China.

While in Vietnam, Xi participated in various significant activities, including the Vietnam-China people’s friendship meeting, the Red Journey launching ceremony, and the ceremony to launch the Vietnam – China railway cooperation initiative.

Within the framework of the visit, 45 cooperation agreements were signed between ministries, sectors, agencies and localities of both countries across multiple domains, demonstrating the comprehensive achievements that the two sides had reached.

Xi’s state visit to Vietnam marked a new milestone in the history of the friendly relations between the two Parties, States, and their people. It contributed to deepening the Comprehensive Strategic Cooperative Partnership and promoted the building of a Vietnam-China community with a shared future that carries strategic significance in the new period.

