Prime Minister receives outgoing German Ambassador

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh suggested Germany enhance cooperation with Vietnam in labour, employment, education-training and energy transition, among other fields, at a reception for outgoing Ambassador Guido Hildner in Hanoi on June 12.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (R) and German Ambassador Guido Hildner. (Photo: SGGP)

The PM affirmed that Vietnam always highly values Germany’s role and leading position in Europe and the world at large, and attaches importance to deepening the bilateral strategic partnership across spheres.

He said Germany remains Vietnam’s biggest trade partner in the European Union (EU) and one of the largest EU investors in the country, with bilateral trade exceeding US$11 billion last year.

Germany ranks 18th out of the 143 countries and territories investing in Vietnam, the leader continued, adding that Vietnam is also one of Germany’s biggest trade partners in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and fifth in Asia.

Chinh appreciated Germany’s support for Vietnam’s socio-economic development over the past more than three decades, particularly its identification of Vietnam as a global partner in the Development Cooperation Strategy 2030 with the three priorities of energy, environment, and vocational training.

Speaking highly of Germany’s support for Vietnam’s joining of the Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP), the PM called on the country to continue its close cooperation in the implementation of the partnership.

He suggested Germany grant more scholarships to Vietnamese students and strengthen collaboration in vocational training and high-quality personnel development, saying the two countries should continue working together in materializing the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement, and the EU-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement once it comes into force.

The PM used the occasion to appeal to Germany to urge the European Commission (EC) to remove its “yellow card” warning against Vietnamese seafood.

For his part, Hildner commended Vietnam’s development over the past years, especially in green, sustainable development, stressing Germany stands ready to receive Vietnam’s skilled laborers and wishes to admit more Vietnamese students.

Germany lauds Vietnam’s commitment to net zero emissions by 2050, and hopes to play a more active role in the Southeast Asian nation’s energy transition, including its implementation of agreements within the JETP, the ambassador said.

Regarding regional and international issues of shared concern, the two sides agreed on basic principles and respect for international law to maintain and promote peace, stability, cooperation, and development in the region and the world.

They shared the view on the need to ensure security, safety, and freedom of navigation and overflight in the East Sea, and settle disputes by peaceful measures in line with international law, especially the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea.

