Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh visits flood-hit Yen Bai Province

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh arrived in the flood-hit province of Yen Bai to visit flood-hit locals, encourage search and rescue forces on September 12.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh visits residents in the flood-stricken areas.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh visited residents in the flood-stricken areas and encouraged those involved in search and rescue operations, mitigating the typhoon aftermath and delivering essential supplies to the people.

Minister of Transport Nguyen Van Thang, Minister of Health Dao Hong Lan, Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Do Duc Duy and leaders from various ministries, agencies and Yen Bai Province also took part in the visit.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh led the delegation of leaders to visit teachers at pre-schools and high schools who were busy with clean-up efforts from floodwater.

The delegation also visited residents and the families of two people who have gone missing after a landslide in Dien Bien Street, Nguyen Thai Hoc Ward after a landslide. Here, PM Pham Minh Chinh praised the evacuation efforts of the Party Committee and government before landslides occurred and he also hoped that people would soon stabilize and restore production and business.

Right after these visits, PM Pham Minh Chinh presided over a meeting regarding flood response, rescue, production and business recovery in the province.

Yen Bai is one of the worst hit provinces due to floods and landslides after persistent torrential rains in the aftermath of Typhoon Yagi.

The water level of Thac Ba hydroelectric reservoir, which is one of the three largest artificial reservoirs in the country, located in Luc Yen and Yen Binh districts, Yen Bai Province, reached its peak at 59.84 meters, exceeding warning level 2 on the morning of September 11.

Previously, on September 10, the Prime Minister sent an emergency telegram to Secretaries and Chairmen of the Provincial People’s Committee of Lao Cai, Ha Giang and Yen Bai urging ramping up efforts to ensure the safety of dams.

Yen Bai Province has reported 40 deaths, four missing people and 23 injured ones. Additionally, the natural disaster caused significant damage to housing, agriculture, transportation infrastructure, irrigation systems, medical infrastructure, educational facilities, electricity, water supply and communications systems.

More than 100,000 personnel have been mobilized to overcome the aftermath of the natural disaster, including military forces, police, militia and volunteer forces.

Yen Bai Province has made efforts to resume operations of educational and medical facilities and administrative offices by September 16.

Some images feature the visit of Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh in the flood-hit province of Yen Bai on September 12:

By Phan Thao- Translated by Huyen Huong