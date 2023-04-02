Prime Minister pays working visit to Khanh Hoa province

PM Pham Minh Chinh visited Khanh Hoa’s General Hospital and SOS Children's Village Nha Trang, and attended the inaugural ceremony of a theatrer in Nha Trang city, within the framework of his working visit to the south central province.

At the provincial General Hospital, PM Chinh visited and presented gifts to patients and their relatives, and learned about the hospital’s service attitude as well as its care and treatment for patients.

He highly appreciated the hospital’s efforts to implement the Government’s Resolution No. 30/NQ-CP on continuing to implement solutions to ensure medicine and medical equipment, and Decree No. 07/2023/ND-CP on medical equipment management; so that it has enough medicine and medical supplies to use.

The Government leader stressed the need to mobilize resources, especially boosting public-private cooperation in investment, and improve the quality of medical examination and treatment.

Visiting the SOS Children’s Village Nha Trang, PM Chinh lauded the village's staff for taking care of orphans, children living in special circumstances, and those becoming orphans due to the deadly Covid-19 pandemic.

He also highly valued the valuable support and assistance of organizations, individuals and donors who have always accompanied the SOS Children's Village Nha Trang during its past 24-year journey.

On this occasion, in the presence of the Prime Minister, Truong Gia Binh, Chairman of the FPT Corporation, and Chairman of the Founding Council of Hope School is dedicated to orphans due to the pandemic, welcomed 10 students from Khanh Hoa province to join the school in the central city of Da Nang.

On the same day, the Government leader attended the inaugural ceremony of ‘Do’ Theater in Nha Trang city. The theater’s design and architecture are inspired by a ‘do” – a traditional bamboo fish trap of Vietnamese people.

He expressed his hope that Khanh Hoa will increase its investment to become a cultural center of the country.