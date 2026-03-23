Prime Minister orders crackdown on price manipulation amid rising fuel costs

Facing volatile global fuel markets and surging construction material prices, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh directed authorities to tighten controls, prioritize supply for key projects, and strictly punish speculation and profiteering.

The Prime Minister mandates a crackdown on price manipulation in response to the increasing fuel costs.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has just signed Official Dispatch No. 25/CD-TTg on strengthening measures to manage and stabilize fuel, raw material, and construction material prices; removing difficulties and accelerating the progress of land clearance and construction of key projects.

The dispatch clearly states that recently, the conflict in the Middle East has become complicated, causing world and domestic fuel prices to rise rapidly and fluctuate unpredictably, directly affecting the cost and investment of construction projects.

Therefore, the Prime Minister has called for decisive and stringent measures to address and combat speculation, hoarding, price gouging, market manipulation, or the exploitation of market fluctuations to unjustifiably raise prices, as well as the dissemination of false information that could disrupt the market.

Local authorities are tasked with assessing and consolidating the demand for raw materials, fuel, and construction materials, with a focus on ensuring supply for essential national projects and urgent public works initiatives.

Additionally, it is necessary to evaluate the reserves of mineral mines and commonly used construction materials to facilitate the prompt issuance of operating licenses and enhance mining capacity.

For materials experiencing significant fluctuations due to fuel price risks, it is essential that material prices and construction price indices are published on a monthly basis or sooner if necessary. This will provide a foundation for units to prepare and modify estimates, thereby fulfilling the requirements of construction contract management.

The Ministry of Public Security will lead and collaborate with relevant agencies to investigate and take stringent action against organizations and individuals involved in market manipulation, hoarding, price gouging, and speculative profiteering in the production and trade of construction raw materials, fuels, and other materials. This includes addressing acts of concealment, protectionism, corruption, and negligence regarding the recurrence of violations.

By Phan Thao - Translated by Anh Quan