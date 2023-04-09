Prime Minister makes working trip to Dien Bien province

PM inspected the progress of a project to expand the Dien Bien airport, a new urban area, and the supply of medicine and medical supplies at the provincial general hospital on April 8.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh is making a working trip to the northern mountainous province of Dien Bien, during which he inspected the progress of a project to expand the Dien Bien airport, a new urban area, and the supply of medicine and medical supplies at the provincial general hospital on April 8.

At the site of the project to expand the Dien Bien airport, the government leader stressed the importance of the project to the province’s development. He required contractors to keep to schedule and make efforts to complete the project one month ahead of schedule.

When completed, the expanded airport will be able to accommodate modern aircraft such as A320 and A321 and serve from 500,000 to 1 million passengers a year. Work under the project started in January last year and is planned to complete in December 2023.

During the trip, PM Chinh presented scholarships to 300 children in difficult circumstances in Dien Bien and witnessed the hand-over of 200 bicycles to poor children.

He took the occasion to stress that the care, education, and protection of children is a top priority of the Party, the State, and society as a whole, to ensure social welfare and sustainable national development.