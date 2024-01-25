Prime Minister hosts Tet banquet in honor of diplomatic corps

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and his spouse hosted a banquet for the diplomatic corps in Vietnam on January 24 on the occasion of the Lunar New Year (Tet) Festival.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and his spouse host a banquet for the diplomatic corps in Vietnam on January 24 on the occasion of the Lunar New Year (Tet) Festival. (Photo: SGGP)

The event saw the presence of foreign ambassadors, chargés d’affaires, and chief representatives of international organizations in Vietnam and their spouses.

In his remarks, PM Chinh briefed the guests on Vietnam’s achievements in various spheres in 2023, with the national gross domestic product (GDP) expanding by 5.05 percent, among the highest in the region and the world, and the inflow of foreign investment reaching US$36.6 billion, up 32 percent.

Notably, external affairs maintained a bright spot, contributing to expanding and elevating cooperation between Vietnam and other countries and international partners, he said.

On behalf of Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, other Party, and State leaders, and the people of Vietnam, the PM thanked foreign ambassadors, chargés d’affaires, and chief representatives of international organizations, as well as foreign governments and people, and international organizations for their sentiments and support to Vietnam over the past time.

Given the complex developments forecast for the regional and international situation this year, he highlighted the importance of international solidarity, cooperation, and multilateralism, saying the world should share the responsibility to ensure peace and stability.

Vietnam will continue working together with other countries and international organizations to build a world of peace and happiness, where no one is left behind, he stressed.

The PM expressed his belief that the diplomats will carry forward their roles to promote friendship and cooperation between Vietnam and other countries and international organizations.

Palestinian Ambassador Saadi Salama, who is head of the diplomatic corps, congratulated Vietnam on its achievements in 2023, as well as its enhanced role and position in the international arena.

The ambassador said he believed that the country would contribute more to maintaining peace and stability in the world, fostering cooperation between countries, promoting multilateralism, and addressing common challenges.

