National

Prime Minister hosts Tet banquet in honor of diplomatic corps

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and his spouse hosted a banquet for the diplomatic corps in Vietnam on January 24 on the occasion of the Lunar New Year (Tet) Festival.

1-2085jpg-3170.jpg
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and his spouse host a banquet for the diplomatic corps in Vietnam on January 24 on the occasion of the Lunar New Year (Tet) Festival. (Photo: SGGP)

The event saw the presence of foreign ambassadors, chargés d’affaires, and chief representatives of international organizations in Vietnam and their spouses.

In his remarks, PM Chinh briefed the guests on Vietnam’s achievements in various spheres in 2023, with the national gross domestic product (GDP) expanding by 5.05 percent, among the highest in the region and the world, and the inflow of foreign investment reaching US$36.6 billion, up 32 percent.

Notably, external affairs maintained a bright spot, contributing to expanding and elevating cooperation between Vietnam and other countries and international partners, he said.

On behalf of Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, other Party, and State leaders, and the people of Vietnam, the PM thanked foreign ambassadors, chargés d’affaires, and chief representatives of international organizations, as well as foreign governments and people, and international organizations for their sentiments and support to Vietnam over the past time.

Given the complex developments forecast for the regional and international situation this year, he highlighted the importance of international solidarity, cooperation, and multilateralism, saying the world should share the responsibility to ensure peace and stability.

Vietnam will continue working together with other countries and international organizations to build a world of peace and happiness, where no one is left behind, he stressed.

The PM expressed his belief that the diplomats will carry forward their roles to promote friendship and cooperation between Vietnam and other countries and international organizations.

Palestinian Ambassador Saadi Salama, who is head of the diplomatic corps, congratulated Vietnam on its achievements in 2023, as well as its enhanced role and position in the international arena.

The ambassador said he believed that the country would contribute more to maintaining peace and stability in the world, fostering cooperation between countries, promoting multilateralism, and addressing common challenges.

Vietnamplus

Tags

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh Banquet Tet Diplomatic corps

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Editor-in-Chief : Tang Huu Phong

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Nguyen Khac Van, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn