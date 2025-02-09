Prime Minister directs local administration to ensure no one goes hungry or cold

The Prime Minister has stressed the absolute necessity of preventing hunger and cold among the population.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh urges the implementation of comprehensive measures to prevent cold-related impacts

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has issued an official directive urging ministries, agencies, and localities to take proactive measures in response to the ongoing cold spell. The severe weather affecting the Northern and North-Central regions poses risks to livestock and poultry, hampers crop growth, and disrupts maritime activities due to strong winds and high waves.

Additionally, thunderstorms, lightning, and powerful gusts are expected, requiring heightened preparedness.

The Prime Minister has directed chairpersons of people's committees of provinces and cities from Hue to the North to strictly implement cold weather prevention measures. Local authorities must adhere to the Prime Minister’s instructions and follow the guidance of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development and the Ministry of Health to mitigate the impact of the prolonged cold spell.

Furthermore, the Prime Minister has instructed local authorities to ensure that no residents suffer from hunger, cold, or illness due to the severe weather without access to essential medical services.

Additionally, he urged the implementation of comprehensive measures to prevent cold-related impacts and disease outbreaks, safeguarding crops, livestock, poultry, and aquatic products to minimize agricultural losses.

The Ministry of Health was tasked to disseminate, guide and recommend people to implement effective measures to prevent and combat cold to protect people's health; plus, the Ministry must direct healthcare workers in grassroots medical facilities to ensure examination and treatment for people, especially during days of severe cold.

By Phan Thao -Translated by Anh Quan