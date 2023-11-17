Prime Minister chairs government meeting on law-building

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh chaired a thematic Government session on law-building in Hanoi on November 17 to discuss three draft law proposals concerning goods quality, water supply and drainage, and electricity (revised).

In his opening remarks, the Government leader affirmed that the building and completion of institutions, one of the three strategic breakthroughs that the Party has set for the 2021-2026 tenure, is a key task to create a foundation and legal framework to mobilize and capitalize on all resources for rapid and sustainable socio-economic development.

To this end, since the beginning of the year, the government has held eight sessions exclusively dealing with law building and submitted a host of key draft laws to the National Assembly, he noted. In addition, the government and the PM have issued 100 legal documents.

Chinh went on repeating a number of requirements for the law-building process, which include strengthening discipline, ensuring progress and quality, minimising administrative procedures, reducing compliance costs for citizens and businesses, controlling power and addressing emerging issues to mobilise maximum resources for development.

At the same time, he pointed to outstanding shortcomings and limitations that must be promptly tackled, particularly the delay in drafting process, poor quality of some draft laws, and delay in issuing documents guiding the implementation of laws.

During the session, participants will listen to reports on amendments and supplements made to the draft laws under discussion and give opinions on matters of differences.