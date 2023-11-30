Prices of Tet tours rise by 5-15 percent

Prices of tours during Tet holidays rise by 5-15 percent compared to normal days, according to tourist companies in HCMC.

Travel firms have seen a rise in the number of short tours and most of the bookings come from families.

Ms. Tran Phuong Linh, Marketing and Communication Director of Ben Thanh Tourist Company said that the enterprise has sold nearly 100 domestic and foreign tourism programs. A domestic tour to Sa Dec flower village in the Mekong Delta province of Dong Thap is selling at the lowest price of VND990,000 (US$41) per person. Sapa - Dien Bien - Moc Chau - Mai Chau tour to the northern region costs VND14.99 million (US$620) per person.

The company has also launched overseas trips to Cambodia at the lowest price of VND4.25 million (US$176) per person, and Europe priced at VND112.99 million (US$4,677) a visitor.

Vietluxtour under Fiditour Travel Company has also offered Tet tours that increase by 5-15 percent compared to normal days because the Lunar New Year holiday is the peak travel season.