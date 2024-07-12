President To Lam meets Vietnamese people in Laos

State President To Lam on July 12 visited the Vietnamese Embassy and met over 100 individuals representing the Vietnamese community in Laos.

State President To Lam (R) meets Vietnamese Embassy staff and representatives of the Vietnamese community in Laos (Photo: VNA)

Ambassador Nguyen Ba Hung informed the leader that there are currently around 100,000 Vietnamese people living, working and studying in the neighbouring country.

Pham Van Hung, Chairman of the General Association of Vietnamese People in Laos, thanked the Party and State for their special attention to the Vietnamese community abroad in general and in Laos in particular.

Many policies and laws related to investment and business in the homeland have been amended in favour of overseas Vietnamese (OVs), he said, adding that numerous activities have also been implemented to support them to integrate into the host society, and preserve cultural traditions and the Vietnamese language.

Affirming the Party and the State always pay attention to the OV community, an integral part of the national solidarity bloc, President Lam expressed his hope that those in Laos will continue staying united, supporting each other, abiding to local laws, and acting as a bridge to nurture the special Vietnam-Laos relationship.

He welcomed and appreciated the patriotism and significant contributions of the Vietnamese people and business communities in Laos to the nation building and safeguarding cause, as well as to the bilateral relations.

The leader said that during visits and engagements with foreign leaders, the Party and State leaders consistently call for support for OVs regarding citizenship, residency, legal status, ensuring security and safety, and assisting them in business, education, and daily life.

On this occasion, the President granted US$10,000 to the General Association of Vietnamese People in Laos to contribute to improving infrastructure and organising community activities.

This was the final activity within the leader’s state visit to Laos. He is scheduled to arrive in Phnom Penh on July 12 afternoon for a state visit to Cambodia.

Vietnamplus