President receives leader of Lao Front for National Construction

President Vo Van Thuong hosted a reception in Hanoi on April 25 for President of the Lao Front for National Construction (LFNC) Central Committee Sinlavong Khoutphaythoune.



President Thuong expressed his belief that the LFNC delegation's visit will contribute to further deepening great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between Vietnam and Laos while promoting close and effective cooperation between the LFNC Central Committee and the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee.

He spoke highly of the results of talks between Sinlavong and President of the VFF Central Committee Do Van Chien, with consensus on enhancing the sharing of information and professional experience in various areas, especially in building great national unity, upholding the people’s right to mastery, and ethnic affairs which are important for development of each country.

The host suggested both sides continue regularly sharing information and experience in national development not only at central but also at local level, including the front work as they share a lot of similarities.

The Vietnamese leader wished that the LFNC Central Committee would continue working closely with the VFF Central Committee to effectively carry out their cooperation agreements, actively launch cooperation in the front work, human resources training, mass mobilisation, ethnic and religious affairs, thereby helping to foster the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between the two nations.

Sinlavong, for his part, conveyed Lao Party General Secretary and President Thongloun Sisoulith’s greetings to President Thuong. He thanked the VFF Central Committee for working closely with the LFNC Central Committee in various areas. He said the ongoing visit aims to reinforce cooperation between the two committees and effectively realise agreements reached by senior leaders of the two Parties and States.

Informing the host about the results of his talks with Chien, Sinlavong said both sides pledged to beef up comprehensive collaboration and share experience in the front work, mass mobilisation, great national unity building and supervision, among others.