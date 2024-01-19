National

President pays pre-Tet visit to Vinh Long Province

President Vo Van Thuong on January 19 visited and presented gifts to social policy beneficiaries and workers in Tra On district in the Mekong Delta province of Vinh Long, ahead of the Lunar New Year (Tet) Festival.

President Vo Van Thuong presents Tet gifts to social policy beneficiaries in Tra On district of Vinh Long province. (Photo: SGGP)

The State leader lauded Vinh Long and Tra On district for their achievements in different spheres, and expressed his hope that the Party organization, authorities and people of Tra On will maintain their solidarity and carry forward traditions to make the district grow further with no poor households.

Tra On district’s administration was also asked to pay more attention to social welfare, especially policies towards ethnic minorities.

The same day, the President visited and extended Tet greetings to Catholic dignitaries and followers in the Vinh Long Diocese, hailing them for their contributions to local socio-economic development.

President Vo Van Thuong visits the Vinh Long Diocese. (Photo: SGGP)

He affirmed that the Vietnamese Party and State always create favourable conditions for people to exercise their right to freedom of religion and belief, and engage in national construction and development.

President Thuong urged them to contribute more to local socio-economic development, and maintain and uphold the great national solidarity bloc.

Earlier the same day, the President and his encourage offered wreaths and incense to late Chairman of the Council of Ministers Pham Hung at his memorial site in Long Phuoc commune of Long Ho district.

President Vo van Thuong offers incense to late Chairman of the Council of Ministers Pham Hung at his memorial site in Long Phuoc commune of Long Ho district. (Photo: SGGP)

He also paid tribute to late Prime Minister Vo Van Kiet at his memorial site in Vung Liem district.

Vietnamplus

