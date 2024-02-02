President pays pre-Tet visit to HCMC

President Vo Van Thuong on February 2 visited and inspected the combat readiness of Ho Chi Minh City’s police, fire prevention and fighting, and rescue forces as the Lunar New Year (Tet) Festival is nearing.

President Vo Van Thuong visits Ho Chi Minh City’s police force. (Photo: VNA)

President Thuong took this occasion to extend his best new year wishes to all officers and soldiers of these forces.

Visiting the police force, he asked the municipal Department of Public Security to well fulfil its top task of ensuring social security, safety and order in the city in all circumstances.

Attention should be paid to improving the quality and effectiveness of the fight against crimes, especially new types of crime and frauds with sophisticated tricks, he stressed.

President Vo Van Thuong visits the fire prevention and fighting, and rescue force. (Photo: VNA)

Inspecting the combat readiness of the fire prevention and fighting, and rescue force, the State leader visited the Command Centre 114 where he was reported on how to operate the emergency information reception and processing system.

He requested officers and soldiers to ensure high combat readiness and be present at the incident scenes in the shortest time to promptly handle and minimise damage to people and property.

President Vo Van Thuong visits Professor, Doctor Nguyen Chan Hung. (Photo: VNA)

On the same day, the President visited Professor, Doctor Nguyen Chan Hung, who is a reputable scientist, a leading medical expert, and former Chairman of the Vietnam Cancer Association; and People’s Artist Kim Cuong, a renowned and talented artist of the theatre industry of Vietnam in general and Ho Chi Minh City in particular.

