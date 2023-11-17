President meets with Vietnamese expats living in the US

President Vo Van Thuong met with Vietnamese expats on November 15 (local time) as part of his trip to attend the APEC Economic Leaders’ Week in San Francisco.

He briefed the overseas Vietnamese about the country’s socio-economic development as well as its strong diplomatic ties with 193 countries and territories all over the world, with the highlight being the upgrade of the Vietnam – US relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership which, he said, helps improve the position of the Vietnamese people who are living and working in the US.

The Party and State always bear in mind the contributions made by the expats as well as US friends to the struggle for national independence and reunification, he said, recognizing expat contributions to the development of the Permanent Delegation of Vietnam to the UN.

He said he hopes that the Vietnamese expats will continue promoting patriotism and popularising the Party and State’s great national unity policy among young people.

The overseas Vietnamese community, including those in the US, is an inseparable part of the nation, he affirmed, hoping that the Vietnamese in the US will strengthen solidarity, comply with the regulations of the host nation, and make further contributions to the local development, as well as the fatherland’s protection, construction and development cause.

Earlier, President Thuong visited Stanford University’s hospital and medical center.

As cooperation in health care is part of the essence of the Vietnam - US Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, Thuong expressed his hope that the hospital will cooperate with the Vietnamese side in this regard.