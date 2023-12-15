President meets with outstanding individuals of Can Tho city

President Vo Van Thuong on December 15 received outstanding individuals of the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho, who have shown strong performance in implementing their tasks and made great contributions to the growth of the city.

President Vo Van Thuong (2nd from right) and delegates from the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho on December 15. (Photo: VNA)

The individuals, who are from all walks of life, have emerged from patriotic emulation movements in the city in all fields, including socio-economic development, Covid-19 pandemic prevention and control, new-style rural area and civilised urban area building, socio-culture, education, science-technology, healthcare, and social welfare.

They included professors, doctors, physicians, lecturers, educational managers, teachers, scientists, entrepreneurs, religious dignitaries, writers, artists, officers, soldiers, workers and farmers, and students with outstanding academic achievements.

At the meeting, held on the occasion of the 20th founding anniversary of Can Tho city, President Thuong hailed the city’s performance in all fields, attributing the results to efforts of the local Party Organization, administration and residents.

The President hoped Can Tho will not only be a leading locality in the Mekong Delta and the country but also an attractive destination in the region and the world.

The State leader underlined the need for the country to work harder to achieve the goal of becoming a developed country with modern industry and upper-middle income by 2030 and a developed country with high income by 2045.

He reminded Can Tho to put the people in the center of its development, focusing on dealing with difficulties facing local residents.

Meanwhile, it is necessary to further promote patriotic emulation movements, thus discovering more outstanding individuals and encourage them to make greater contributions to the development of the city.

