Leaders pay tribute to President Ho Chi Minh on National Reunification Day

Leaders and former leaders of the Party, State, Government, NA and VFF paid tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at his mausoleum in Hanoi on April 26 on the occasion of the 49th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification Day.

Leaders and former leaders of the Party, State, Government, National Assembly, and Vietnam Fatherland Front pay tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at his mausoleum (Photo: VNA)

Prominent among them were Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue, Permanent member of the Party Central Committee's Secretariat and Chairwoman of its Organisation Commission Truong Thi Mai, President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee Do Van Chien, and Acting State President Vo Thi Anh Xuan.

The delegates showed their profound gratitude for the late leader's great contributions to the nation's revolution cause.

They also laid flowers and offered incense at the Monument for Heroic Martyrs on Bac Son Street near the mausoleum.

On the same day, delegations from the Central Military Commission - the Ministry of National Defence, the Central Public Security Commission - the Ministry of Public Security, as well as the Party Committee, People’s Council, and People’s Committee of Hanoi paid tribute to President Ho Chi Minh and laid flowers at the Monument for Heroic Martyrs.

