Coach stations, gateways in HCMC overloaded in advance of holidays

Coach stations and gateways in Ho Chi Minh City were congested as people rushed to leave the city for their hometowns to enjoy a five-day National Reunification Day and May Day holiday break.

As of April 26 evening, nearly 2,000 buses carrying 53,000 holiday- goers departed from the Mien Tay (Western) Coach Station, reaching 193 percent of passengers over ordinary days.

Numerous passengers queue in line at the counters of the Mien Tay (Western) Coach Station to buy tickets for their journeys.

At around 7 p.m., the coach station was overloaded as numerous passengers queued in line at the counters to buy tickets for their journeys to the Mekong Delta provinces and cities of Can Tho, Ben Tre, Kien Giang and so on.

However, there were not any situations of jostling or pushing and congestion even though the traffic density in the surrounding areas of the station was high.

Similarly, the Mien Dong (Eastern) Coach Station was overloaded one day before the holidays when numerous passengers flocked to the station at the same time.

It was estimated that the station exploited 340 buses serving around 8,120 passengers on April 26 only.

Around 4 p.m. on the same day, the traffic situation at the city’s gateways was partially congested due to the high volume of vehicles. The path leading to Ho Chi Minh City – Long Thanh – Dau Giay Expressway was congested when thousands of vehicles heading to Vung Tau, Binh Thuan queued in long to pass through the junctions.

By the night of April 26, various streets in the capital city of Hanoi suffered from serious congestion, notably those leading to coach stations, comprising Cau Giay, Pham Hung, Khuat Duy Tien, Nguyen Trai, Nguyen Xien, Giai Phong and so on.

At the city’s gateways consisting of Ring Road No.3, Phap Van intersection, Vinh Tuy Bridge, Chuong Duong Bridge and so on, vehicles encountered traffic difficulties.

Functional forces were busy regulating vehicles moving to and out of the stations.

Regarding security and order, the police of city districts, Thu Duc City together with the Traffic Police Division (PC08) under the Ho Chi Minh City Public Security Department launched a high peak of patrol to suppress crime across the city on the occasion of the 49th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and national reunification (April 30) and the 138th International Workers’ Day.

Apart from the patrol, the Ho Chi Minh City traffic police forces will also provide water and wet wipes for holiday- goers.

